Black News

RHYTHMS OF THE VILLAGE CELEBRATES “BACK TO ROOTS”
P.R.E.T.T.Y. Pioneer Newsletter
Deﬁne Your Giving Priorities in 2017
Philip Yancey Launches ‘The Mosaic Course’
Moral Courage: Standing Up for What is Right
John Lewis is a Congressman from Georgia. He is a part of the Black Congressional Caucus (BCC) which includes Congresswoman Maxine Waters, from California, and Congresswoman Barbara Lee, from Georgia. They are 48 members strong. They speak for and represent Black America. They have been relatively quiet about the President elect Donald Trump, until last week. The Primary words came from John Lewis, the “moral center of the Congress”, when he said that Donald Trump, is in his opinion, is not a … [Read More...]
The final days of the Obama presidency are upon us. His popularity is rising with the economy, and with the increasingly stark contrasts to his successor. It is worth being clear about the legacy that … [Read More...]
January Issue: Happy New Year Happy New Year, Readers! 2017 looks good on you, I must say. That is if I could see you. Yes, that joke was cornier than a dry husk in a high wind. Now that I have got you laughing, it is time to talk about this month’s focus. January is the start of a new year, … [Read More...]
Nailah Shorter 14 years old Sequoyah High School - Pasadena - 9th Grade Parents, Daniel Shorter, III & Rhonda Shorter Nailah is an outgoing young lady. Her schedule is complete with things that speak success loud and clear. She is a student at Sequoyah and is a charter member of the high … [Read More...]
This Weekend Would Have Encouraged Dr. King! When many people talk about Dr. King, they usually mention the great, inspiring speeches that he made. He did do that, but he also did a lot more. He led a boycott in Alabama. He was also beaten and thrown into prison. He also knew that assassins were … [Read More...]
Part Two of a Two Part Series Are you ready for a successful fundraising year? Are you already involved? Before you go full force in the marketplace – whether with cultivation or solicitation – stop and review your fundraising readiness status. Here are 10 business processes we have found impact … [Read More...]