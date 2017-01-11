Black News

Civil Rights Groups Prepare for “We Shall Not Be Moved” March on Washington Jan. 14, 2017
The Lights Are On, But Is Anyone Home?
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s Historical Essays
getTV Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Martin Luther King Jr Day 2017 Closures, Reminders for Pasadena
Moments in Black History that changed the world Every African American in this country has an experience that changed their lives and their opinion about the world forever. Mine is the contrast between what happened in my mother’s and my father’s life. My Church family, First African American Episcopal Church, went as a group to see the “Movie Hidden Treasures”. This is the historical tale of three southern Black women who helped put John Glenn and the American space program into orbit. … [Read More...]
[Speeches used by permission of Intellectual Properties Management, Atlanta, Georgia, as Manager of the King Estate.] Excerpted from “Letter From Birmingham City Jail” April 16, 1963 “You … [Read More...]
Six-days before the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, a coalition of rights groups and thousands of their members, led by the National Action Network (NAN), will march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C. to remind President-elect Trump and Congress that the ﬁght for civil … [Read More...]
Special Variety Block Featuring a rare 1967 Interview with Martin Luther King, Jr. Culver City, CA (BlackNews. com) -- getTV celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with one of THE MERV GRIFFIN Show's most important episodes on Monday, January 16, at 8 p.m. ET, as civil rights pioneer Martin Luther … [Read More...]
Clash of the Titans! The Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson was the one that the whole world was waiting to see. To the real sports fan, this was another Christmas. While it was difﬁcult to believe that either team could win, I was equally difﬁcult to believe that either of them could … [Read More...]
Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, January 16, 2017, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Speciﬁc closures, reminders and exceptions are listed below. The Pasadena Fire and Police departments will continue to provide … [Read More...]