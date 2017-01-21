Black News

As I reﬂected back over the years, certain basic facts of life hit me and I realized the good choices I have made in my life. Some of the good things that happened I had no choice in, except having good role models and being obedient to those who raised and advised me. Consequently, good choices, those I made and those that were made for me, and my family a good life. We have been truly blessed. After my father got me a job in a car wash and my mother had me working in her second hand store, … [Read More...]