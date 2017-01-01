Black News

When I was very young growing up in the Church of God in Christ, we would always go to Watch Night Service on New Year's Eve. The idea, as I understood it then, was to be found on your knees praying to God for a happy, prosperous New Year. It worked. As a child we were prosperous and happy, in spite of the problems my Dad had on his job, we had plenty. Even moving from Oklahoma to California was a blessing that I didn’t realize at the time. Getting out of the South at an early age, coming to … [Read More...]