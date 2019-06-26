You Can Make It In Spite of What’s Going on in Trump’s World

Donald Trump took out an advertisement calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five. They were as young as 14 years old, and yet he prescribed the death penalty. He went on television and said we all needed to hate these youngsters. He also said Barack Obama was born in a foreign country and is not an American.

When asked to apologize to the Central Park Five and to Obama, Trump refused. With solid DNA proof that the Central Park Five were innocent, and with proof that Obama was born in Hawaii, USA he still refuses to apologize. Yet he’s our President. Who says that racism is dead? Be careful.

In my lifetime, I have seen the treatment of Martin Luther King and Muhammad Ali, resistance of Harriet Tubman on the twenty dollar bill, hangings, beatings, voter suppression, the dragging of a man behind a truck, the handling of the Sandra Bland case, the shooting of one black man in the back and the killing of other black males, attacks on minorities, locking Mexican children in cages, putting people into concentration camps, shooting black church congregations and setting ﬁ re to black churches, among other things.

I was taught that you apologize when you do wrong or accidentally cause pain to another. Every day there is proof that America has a long way to grow. Hiring decisions, promotions and demotions. There are a thousand ways to subtly discriminate. And so I say, be careful. What we must also remember is that while many whites discriminate, there are many whites making and upholding just laws.

These days, we should not worry too much about racism affecting our lives. More and more of us are moving up, quietly. We have come a long way with the help of our white friends and blacks people dedicated to lift up others and help them get ahead by taking advantage of the opportunities that are offered. We need to prepare for the future as if we can’t lose. You can’t worry about Trump. Just keep pushing ahead toward your own interests, going abound and over those blocking your path. Life has three stages: youth, mid-life and old age. When a person reaches old age, they should be enjoying life. (Hopefully, they are ﬁnancially able and healthy enough to enjoy their golden years.)

It’s interesting to see old or mature adult purchasing, buying or selling real property late in life. Unless your livelihood has been in investments and you are experienced, buying things should have been done as younger person. Young people should begin their wealth building at a young age and enjoy the fruit of their labor when they are older. Don’t get the stages of life mixed up. Buy property or other asset-producing items while you are young, so you can enjoy them when you are in your mid-life stage.

When you are older, sit back and relax, from the asset producing income you have built up, in spite of whatever else is going on in the world.