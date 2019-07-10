on behalf of Matthews Children’s Foundation to Family Promise of San Gabriel Valley

Janyce Valentine, Manager/Co-Owner, Gail Valentine-Taylor, Assistant Manager/Co-Owner and Lisa Jeffery, Assistant Funeral Director of Woods-Valentine Mortuary presented a generous grant award recently on behalf of Matthews Children’s Foundation to Family Promise of San Gabriel Valley. Karen Roberson, Founder and Xochitl Hernandez, Executive Director accepted the grant in the amount of $1,000. Also present were Matthews Aurora Funeral Sales Consultant, Greg Wilson, and Angelique Simpson, Professional Development Manager West.

Janyce Valentine and Gail Valentine-Taylor are actively involved in community outreach in the Altadena/Pasadena area and recommended Family Promise of San Gabriel Valley apply for the grant from Matthews Children’s Foundation. This grant will help beneﬁt children and their families participating in their Family Promise Homeless Program. Wood-Valentine Mortuary has been involved with charitable organizations for more than 90 years. They are deeply committed to the organization’s mission and its important work in our community.

Woods-Valentine Mortuary assists families with their Celebrations of Life, providing at need and pre-need funeral counseling and planning, pre-need seminars, and professional and caring support to those grieving the loss of a loved one.