Women 40 and Older Invited to Join Pasadena Senior Center Fall 3X3 Basketball League

Registration is open and all skill levels are invited for the fall season of the Pasadena Senior Center 3×3 Basketball League for women ages 40 and older.

Games will be played Sundays, May 5 to Jun. 9, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the Braun Athletic Center at Caltech. Please note there will be no play on Nov. 5 and 26.

The registration fee is only $35 per player. For more information and to register contact Oma Soto at omaksoto@hotmail.com or call 323-320-0948.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is a donor supported organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.