Women 40 and Older Invited to Join Pasadena Senior Center 3X3 Basketball League

Registration is open and all skill levels are invited for the next season of the Pasadena Senior Center 3×3 Basketball League for women ages 40 and older.

Games will be played Sundays, Feb. 3 to March 10, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the Braun Athletic Center

at Caltech. Join in on any or all of the play dates. The registration fee is only $35 per player.

To register or for more information, email omaksoto@hotmail.com or call (323) 320-0948.

For more information about the Pasadena Senior Center, visit www. pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, donor-supported nonproﬁ t organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.