What is Your Brand? An Interview With Christopher E. Lee

We hear a lot about “brand” – it is the secret sauce of marketing. It’s what differentiates your nonproﬁt from another.

But what exactly is a brand? How does a nonproﬁt create a brand, and how does it live into the promise of its brand? For answers to these questions and more we reached out to Christopher Lee, CEO of Think Inspired.

In answering the question, What exactly is a “brand?” Lee turned to Google, an obviously well-established brand.

“According to the Google deﬁnition, branding is the promotion of a particular product or company by means of advertising and distinctive design. Therefore, any nonproﬁt organization needs to be able to effectively tout its core objectives in a way that appeals to their various stakeholders.”

Most of us can recognize brands such as Nike, Coca Cola, and McDonald’s.

In terms of nonproﬁts we recognize St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Red Cross, and Habitat for Humanity to name a few. Each has a visual identity and we associate the organization’s mission with their name.

“St. Jude’s” is about curing childhood cancer, the Red Cross is disaster relief, and Habitat for Humanity is about building houses for local residents. These might not be the “ofﬁcial” deﬁnition of each nonproﬁt, but these are the perceptions often associated with each. The perceptions and associations – or brand – are what we think of when we hear the organization’s name.

Across the nonproﬁt sector there can be a reluctance to invest in brand, especially for those organizations that are small or locally based. Donors and funders often want their money – our money – to go to the cause, not to something as “superﬁcial” as brand. We understand, but we also know that if people don’t know your nonproﬁt, and don’t have positive associations with it, you may have a difﬁcult time raising the money you need to deliver on your mission. We’re not suggesting an irrational investment in your brand; rather that you know what it is, that you build it, and tend to it.

Here’s Lee’s grounding guidance, “Branding is no different for a nonproﬁt organization than it is for a for proﬁt entity. Successful branding elements go a long way in differentiating one organization from their competitors. In the case of a nonproﬁts, many compete against other worthy and viable nonproﬁt organizations for valuable resources; such as funding, board members and governmental support”

Your brand can also help your constituents “better understand the character and attitude of the organization; while elevating its standing in an ever-growing ﬁeld of nonproﬁt organizations globally.” Yes, globally. You may serve local residents, or educate students within a region, but nonproﬁts from across the country and the globe are competing for philanthropic dollars, resources, and talent. Think of the commercials you see on TV, the direct mail that comes to your home, Facebook campaigns initiated by your friends and family, and internet or email marketing and fundraising campaigns. These are your competitors.

Next week we’ll deepen our conversation with Lee. In the meantime, you can reach him at clee@thinkinspiredmarketing.com or 901-201-4419.

