What is Medicare?

Medicare is a federal medical insurance, established by Congress in 1965, for individuals who are ages 65 and older, disabled, or suffering from unique ailments such as End Stage Renal Disease (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or a transplant, sometimes called ESRD), Black Lung, and other applicable illnesses. Medicare currently serves more than 44 million enrollees and is funded through the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund and the Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Fund.

Different parts of Medicare help cover speciﬁc services.

Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospital stays, care in a skilled nursing facility, hospice care, and some home health care.

Medicare Part B is for medical insurance needs such as doctors’ services, outpatient care, medical supplies, and preventive services.

Medicare Part C relates to Medicare Advantage Plans, which are offered by private companies that contract with Medicare to provide Part A and Part B beneﬁts. Most Medicare Advantage Plans also include prescription drug coverage.

Medicare Part D adds prescription drug coverage to speciﬁc Medicare plans.

Who is eligible for Medicare?Anyone who meets the general eligibility requirements mentioned above should contemplate and evaluate their need for Medicare as a medical insurance option. In addition, eligibility for Medicare requires that an individual is:

a U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident for ﬁve continuous years.

eligible for Social Security beneﬁts with at least ten years of payments contributed to the system.

Typically, Medicare should be applied for within four months prior to turning age 65, during the disability application process, or after an individual no longer has a group health plan through current employment.

What are the beneﬁts of Medicare?

Since it began, Medicare has provided universal health care to millions of seniors. Not only is Medicare efﬁcient, but it also provides greater health equity in America. Among the biggest reasons why Medicare is universally appreciated is it offers guaranteed health beneﬁts in return for the contributions individuals make during their working years.

