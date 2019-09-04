What Can a Financial Advisor Do for You?

What does investing mean to you? If the word makes you think of transactions – buying or selling stocks and bonds – you’re looking at just part of the picture. To work toward all your goals, such as a comfortable retirement, you need a comprehensive ﬁnancial strategy. And for that, you might need to work with a personal financial advisor. But what, specifically, can this type of professional do for you?

Here are some of the key services a ﬁnancial advisor can provide:

Help you invest for your retirement – An experienced ﬁnancial advisor can look at all the relevant factors – your current and projected income, age at which you’d like to retire, desired retirement lifestyle – to help you determine how much you need to invest, and in which investment vehicles, to help you reach your retirement goals. To cite just one example, a ﬁnancial advisor can review your employer-sponsored retirement plan and help you determine how to use it to your greatest advantage.

Help you save for college – Higher education is expensive, and costs are rising every year. If you’d like to help your children

Help you adjust your ﬁnancial strategy – Not much will stay constant in your life – and that includes your ﬁnancial strategy. Any number of events – a new child, a new job, a new retirement destination – can cause you to adjust your investment moves, as will some of the factors inﬂuencing the ﬁnancial markets – economic downturns, changing interest rates, new tax laws, and more. A ﬁnancial advisor can help you change course as needed – and sometimes encourage you not to change course, when, in his or her professional opinion, you might be tempted to overreact to some event or other.

While a financial advisor can help you in many ways, you’ll need, above all else, to feel comfortable with whomever you choose. Ultimately, you’ll want to pick someone who understands what’s important to you, and who will follow an established process to create personalized strategies and recommend speciﬁc actions needed to help achieve your goals. And you’ll want someone who will be with you in the long run – someone who will revisit your objectives and risk tolerance and who can adjust your strategies in response to changes in your life.

A ﬁnancial advisor can make a big difference in your life. So, work diligently to ﬁnd the right one – and take full advantage of the help you’ll receive as you move toward your important goals.

