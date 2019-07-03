Welcome to Coco’s World!

I received a telephone call and I was told I should watch the tennis match at Wimbledon. Additionally, I was told that there was a 15-year-old tennis player, who would be competing against Venus Williams, and that the youngster would probably when the match.
So, I did as I was told and what I saw was Coco Gauff, who appeared to be the clone of the 39-year-old Venus. But may I confess that watching the two of them on the same court gave me a weird feeling.
Then the match started, and Coco won in straight sets. This young lady has the potential to be a champion for many years. I was also delighted to see that her parents were with her, that they seem to be a close knit unit. Coco is not only a potential tennis champion, she is also charming and beautiful. Make room in your heart for her, because here she comes.
Some friendly, unsolicited advice to Coco’s parents. You and everyone else call her “Coco”, but you named her Cori. Since everyone is going to call her “Coco” and since she is going to make trillions of dollars from her career and commercials, it could simplify her life, if you legally changed her name to “Coco”.
-A Sincere Apology-
Last week [June 27, 2019], I wrote an article about the Dodgers General Manager, who stated on television that “African Americans did not have the necessities required to manage a Major League Baseball Team. He also mentioned that they also did not have the mental capacity to become quarterbacks, or pitchers.” When I wrote the article, I mistakenly attributed that quotation to former Dodgers General Manager Buzzy Bavasi. In fact, the statement was made by Al Campanis.
The fact of the matter is that Mr. Bavasi had a distinguished career in Major League Baseball, and was the General Manager for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, and the Anaheim Angels. He was a real friend and supporter of Jackie Robinson, during the turbulent early years of his career with the Dodgers.
His son Bob Bavasi, saw the article and contacted the Editor of the Journal. I have apologize to him, as I do to Mr. Bavasi’s son. Baseball runs in the Bavasi Family, and I extend my wishes for their continued success.