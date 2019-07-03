Welcome to Coco’s World!

I received a telephone call and I was told I should watch the tennis match at Wimbledon. Additionally, I was told that there was a 15-year-old tennis player, who would be competing against Venus Williams, and that the youngster would probably when the match.

So, I did as I was told and what I saw was Coco Gauff, who appeared to be the clone of the 39-year-old Venus. But may I confess that watching the two of them on the same court gave me a weird feeling.

Then the match started, and Coco won in straight sets. This young lady has the potential to be a champion for many years. I was also delighted to see that her parents were with her, that they seem to be a close knit unit. Coco is not only a potential tennis champion, she is also charming and beautiful. Make room in your heart for her, because here she comes.

Some friendly, unsolicited advice to Coco’s parents. You and everyone else call her “Coco”, but you named her Cori. Since everyone is going to call her “Coco” and since she is going to make trillions of dollars from her career and commercials, it could simplify her life, if you legally changed her name to “Coco”.

