Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Dance February 9 at Pasadena Senior Center

Friendship and romance will ﬁ ll the Scott Pavilion at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., for the annual Valentine’s Day Lunch and Dance Saturday, Feb. 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

Tables will be decorated beautifully and the room will be adorned with red and white ornamentations as everyone enjoys a festive luncheon and makes their way to the dance ﬂoor. The Great American Swing Band will perform music that is sure to bring back memories.

The cost is only $10 for members of the Pasadena Senior Center and $12 for non-members of all ages. Pre-paid reservations are required and must be received at the Welcome Desk no later than Thursday, Feb. 7.

For more information visit www. pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, donor-supported nonproﬁt organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and over in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.