Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Dance February 9 at Pasadena Senior Center

Friendship and romance will fi ll the Scott Pavilion at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., for the annual Valentine’s Day Lunch and Dance Saturday, Feb. 9, from noon to 2 p.m.

Tables will be decorated beautifully and the room will be adorned with red and white ornamentations as everyone enjoys a festive luncheon and makes their way to the dance floor. The Great American Swing Band will perform music that is sure to bring back memories.

The cost is only $10 for members of the Pasadena Senior Center and $12 for non-members of all ages. Pre-paid reservations are required and must be received at the Welcome Desk no later than Thursday, Feb. 7.

For more information visit www. pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and over in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.