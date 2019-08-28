Tours of Tournament House to End

PASADENA, Ca (August 27, 2019) – Tours of Tournament House will conclude for the year at the end of August 2019. The last free public tours will be offered on August 29 at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required except for groups of 10 or more.

Tours of Tournament House, the operating headquarters for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Association, which produces the annual Rose Parade® and the Rose Bowl Game®, will resume in February 2020.

Displays related to the Rose Bowl Game, Rose Queen and Royal Court, and Grand Marshals make up most of the décor. Guided tours allow visitors to see the 21-room Italian-Renaissance-style mansion designed and built by architect G.

Lawrence Stimson and his father George W. Stimson. Well-versed in the organization’s history and details of the house, Tournament of Roses volunteer members from its Heritage Committee lead each tour.

Located at 391 S. Orange Grove Blvd., the house was once the home of chewing gum mogul William Wrigley Jr. and his wife, Ada. After Ada’s death in 1958, the Wrigley family presented the property to the city of Pasadena, with the request it become the base of operations for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. The Wrigley family had long enjoyed the Rose Parade as it unfolded just beyond their front yard.

Groups of 10 or more may call (626) 449-4100 for reservations for the remaining tour dates.