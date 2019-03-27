Tournament of Roses to Host #ThisGen2019: A Youth Empowerment Forum

Registration for the Inaugural Event is Now Open

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announced today the launch of #ThisGen2019: A Youth Empowerment Forum which will take place on May 11 at the Pasadena Convention Center. The inaugural event is designed to bring together high school and college-aged students to learn and discuss topics related to career, networking and personal development. #ThisGen2019 will feature leaders from the business, entertainment and sports industry, all with various career backgrounds and achievements.

Registration for the half-day event is now open and available online at https://tournamentofroses.com/events/thisgen/. Early registration for #ThisGen2019 is available through April 15 and will cost $10. After April 15, participants can register for $15.

#ThisGen2019 will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and will include two panels, a breakout session with lunch, and a keynote speaker. Attendees will leave feeling empowered to be courageous, confident and intentional with the choices that impact their future. Talent currently scheduled to attend includes the following: Jess Rosales, Host and Moderator; Sports Reporter and Entertainment Host; Vivian Chan, Panelist; Culinary Producer & Host, Food Network; Daraiha Greene, Keynote; Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Google; Mirai Nagasu, Panelist; 2018 Olympic Bronze medalist, ﬁ gure skating; Katelyn Ohashi, Panelist; UCLA Gymnast Quinton Peron, Panelist; NFL Cheerleader, Los Angeles Rams; Dave Piendak, Panelist; Comedy Segment Producer, The Late Late Show with James Corden; Sarah Toutant, Panelist; Doctoral Student, USC; Ruben Dario Villa, Panelist; Designer at Google & Founder of Fúchila Fresheners.

For complete panelist bios, please visit https://tournamentofroses.com/events/thisgen/.

This inaugural youth empowerment forum is designed to engage youth in the Southern California community and empower them as they plan for their future. The interactive event will feature a diverse group of speakers, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about breaking barriers, overcoming obstacles, and following their passions and dreams. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

#ThisGen2019 is hosted by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, a volunteer-driven non-profit organization that hosts the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game. For more information about #ThisGen2019, contact events@ tournamentofroses.com.