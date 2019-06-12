Tips for Creating the Perfect Family Fishing Trip for Father’s Day

June 16 is Father’s Day, making it the perfect time to start planning a fun and memorable ﬁshing trip for dad and/or grandpa. The Outdoor Foundation reports that around 46 million Americans participate in ﬁshing. Most fathers would be thrilled to be surprised with a special ﬁshing trip weekend to celebrate the day in their honor. The good news is that planning a special ﬁshing trip without dad knowing about it is not that difﬁcult.

“It doesn’t get much better than surprising dad with a family ﬁshing trip for Father’s Day,” explains Joe Pippins, creator and founder of The Fishing Caddy. “Not only will it be something he doesn’t expect, but it will be something he loves doing, and it will create some great family memories.”

When it comes to planning a special ﬁshing trip for the holiday, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here are some tips to help create a perfect family ﬁshing trip surprise:

Determine the perfect location. Try to surprise dad by taking him somewhere new. Ask around to get some suggestions on great ﬁshing locations. Narrow down where you will go and decide if you want to make it a one-day ﬁshing trip, where you will be back home that night, or if you want to stay the night in a hotel or campground.

Check the regulations. While the regulation part of ﬁshing is no fun, it’s something you don’t want to slow you down once you get to your destination. Find out what the regulations are and what you will need to be able to enjoy your day.

Keep it simple. When things get complicated it takes some of the fun away. Strive for planning a stress free trip with an emphasis on fun. Ask the kids to pitch in and do all they can to share in helping to get everything ready for the trip.

Take a camera. Take a good camera with you, even if you have to borrow one, so that you can get some good pictures. Those pictures can later be used to create special keepsakes from the trip, including framing a picture for dad’s ofﬁce or having a wallet size photo made that he can carry with him.

Leave the other electronics behind. Rather than keep faces staring at the phone, opt to have family members not take their devices. If you are not comfortable with that idea, designate an hour per day when they can be used, and have them be off limits the rest of the time. To make a memorable family ﬁshing trip, people need to look up and enjoy the people they are with.

Gear up. You will need to take along basic ﬁshing gear, but you can help make the process easier by taking The Fishing Caddy, which can be part of the surprise. Giving dad The Fishing Caddy for a Father’s Day gift will help ensure the trip is less stressful and he will enjoy it more, because it’s been designed for organization and to improve the anglers’ experience. The caddy is the world’ ﬁrst all-in-one ﬁshing system, offering a padded seat top or tackle box lid, a built-in cup holder, a life well for the ﬁsh caught, two rod holders, LED lights, and more. The water weight prevents it from tipping over, making a great piece of gear for sharing with a family that loves the outdoors.

“In addition to these things for creating a great ﬁshing trip, you also need a great attitude,” added Pippins.

“It’s hard to have a bad day when you are ﬁshing. Start planning now and you can make this the best Father’s Day yet.”

