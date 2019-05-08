Tiger Woods Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Pro golfing legend Tiger Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from his longtime friend President Donald Trump. Last month, Woods won the 2019 Masters, logging his 15th major victory and an incredible career comeback.

“Tiger Woods embodied the American spirit of the ‘comeback’ last month in Augusta, Georgia,” said Ed Martin, Phyllis Schlaﬂy Eagles president. “After many years without a pro win, he came from behind to declare victory in his 15th major. For this achievement, he’ll be the fourth golfer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Even more special, he’ll receive it from his good friend President Donald J. Trump. I’m sure fuming Democrats will somehow use this to fan the ﬂames that Donald Trump is a racist!”