This Valentine’s Day, Give Your Heart Some Love

Although love songs might tell you otherwise, a broken heart can’t kill you—but heart disease can. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women, taking about 610,000 lives each year.

You might not be able to avoid Cupid’s arrow, but you can take steps to help prevent heart disease. Start by scheduling an appointment with your doctor to discuss your risks and how to lower them.

Medicare covers a cardiovascular disease screening every 5 years at no cost to you. The screening includes tests to help detect heart disease early and measures cholesterol, blood fat (lipids), and triglyceride levels. If you’ve had a heart condition, like a heart attack or heart transplant, Medicare covers cardiac rehabilitation programs that include exercise, education, and counseling.

If you’re at risk for a heart attack or stroke, there are steps you can take to help prevent these conditions. You might be able to make lifestyle changes (like changing your diet and increasing your activity level or exercising more often) to lower your cholesterol and stay healthy.

February is American Heart Month, so give your heart some love by visiting the Million Hearts Learn & Prevent center. Here, you can ﬁnd your possible risks for heart disease, and resources, like heart-healthy recipes to help keep your heart strong. Million Hearts is a national initiative to help keep people healthy and improve health outcomes.

While you’re celebrating with loved ones this Valentine’s Day, don’t forget your heart needs some love, too.

