There’s Help for Caregivers, Too

Are you caring for an aged, ill, or disabled family member? If so, you’re one of about 44 million Americans who care for loved ones with a chronic illness, disability, or frailty. Family caregivers provide an average of 21 hours of care per week. When you’re a caregiver, it can be hard to care for yourself.

November is National Family Caregiver Month—a perfect opportunity to reach out for help if you’re caring for someone with Medicare. If you’re a caregiver, here are 3 things you can do this month to help you help your loved one:

Visit Acl.gov to ﬁnd programs and resources that can help support you. Make sure your loved one’s Medicare coverage still meets their needs. Medicare Open Enrollment is from now until December 7, and it’s important to take a few minutes to review coverage and pick a plan that works for your loved one. Find resourcesnear you by visiting the Administration on Aging’s Eldercare Locator.

Don’t forget to make sure you’re getting the care you need for yourself. If you or someone you’re caring for is uninsured, learn more about the Health Insurance Marketplace.

