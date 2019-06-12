The Paseo to Host 27th Annual Pasadena Chalk Festival on Father’s Day Weekend

On Father’s Day weekend, The Paseo, together with the Light Bringer Project, will host the 27th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival. The 2019 event, which explores the history and impact of the centuries-old artistry of street painting, will feature the spectacular work of nearly 600 dedicated and talented chalk artists. FREE and open to the public, the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 15th and 16th and is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors as artists use more than 25,000 sticks of pastel chalk to create hundreds of life-sized murals.

There will also be an art-themed kids craft where children can display their own creative talents in the “Room 13 @ Pasadena Chalk” children’s area from noon to 5 p.m. each day. For a $5 donation, children will receive a cotton tote bag to customize using markers provided by Bazic Products. Kids will be able to take home the bags and markers. All donations from this kids craft will beneﬁt the Light Bringer Project.

Other must-attend events throughout the weekend include:

Pasadena Police Classic Car Show

Animation Alley showcasing animation art and animators in action

Chalk of Fame featuring movie-themed chalk art near ArcLight Cinemas

Artist Gallery offering small painted canvases and other merchandise for sale

• Silent Art Auction • Music & Entertainment • Artist Awards Ceremony Tillamook Yum Bus offering free ice cream tasting flights.

While free to attend, the 2019 event will focus on fundraising with donations as well as proceeds from art gallery sales and a silent auction beneﬁtting the Light Bringer Project’s arts education program for underserved youth.

WHEN: Festival: June 15th and 16th (Father’s Day Weekend): 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kids Craft: June 15th and 16th from noon to 5 p.m. in the “Room 13 @ Pasadena Chalk” children’s area near El Cholo. Classic Car Show: Sunday, June 16th. Artist Awards Ceremony: Sunday, June 16th, at 7 p.m. WHERE: The Paseo, 300 East Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101, (626) 795-9100, www. thepaseopasadena.com/