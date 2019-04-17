The Pasadena Convention Center Celebrates a Milestone:

10 Years of Excellence as City’s Premier Facility for Meetings and Events

Anniversary Shines a Spotlight on the Exhibition Hall and Ballroom Built in 2009 to Accommodate Large Scale Events

This May, the Pasadena Convention Center embarks on a major milestone when it celebrates 10 years of excellence as a leader in exemplary service and performance to the city of Pasadena, local partners and meeting and event planners. The momentous occasion coincides with National Travel and Tourism Week, May 5-11, when the tourism industry promotes the importance of travel as it relates to the economy, businesses and personal well-being.

Since its inception in 1973, the Pasadena Convention Center has played an integral role in welcoming domestic and international meeting and event planners to Pasadena. To effectively accommodate the growing demands of high-level events, in 2009, the convention center underwent a multi-million expansion by adding a 55,000 square foot Exhibition Hall and 25,000 square foot Ballroom adjacent to the historic Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Over the years, the state-of-the-art facility has impressively hosted 4,700 events and 3.7 million attendees across a variety of meeting and events ranging from entertainment, consumer, medical, space exploration and international conferences.

“The Pasadena Convention Center is a wonderful asset to the city of Pasadena. It has brought visitors from around the world to our city, from global leaders, renown institutions to engaging consumer events,” said Michael Ross, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of the Pasadena Center Operating Company. “By providing one of the best meeting and event spaces in Southern California, the Pasadena Convention Center has increased the city’s visitation, economy, hotel room night stays and employment.”

Last year, scientists from around the globe gathered at the convention center for COSPAR, an international cooperation in the pursuit of scientiﬁc research in space. Other events included Great Minds in STEM, Alien Con, Monsterpalooza, Mary Kay and Alta Med Health Services Corporation amongst others. By the end of 2018, the Pasadena Convention Center successfully hosted 322 events and more than 420,000 attendees. In the coming months, the following meetings and events will take place including but not limited to Space Tech, May 2019; LIGHTBOX Expo, September 2019; and the CA Library Association, October 2019.

Located 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena offers an enticing combination of modern sophistication and charm. Known for its historical landmarks, famous Rose Parade and 22 blocks of shopping and entertainment in Old Pasadena, the pedestrian-friendly city has nearly 650 restaurants per capita and is the birthplace of space exploration and award-winning scientists, including key institutions Caltech, NASA/JPL, The Planetary Society,

Innovate Pasadena, and more. As an international melting pot of art and culture, Pasadena offers something for everyone to experience.

The convention center features 130,000 sq. ft. of space for meetings of all sizes with spacious exhibit halls, an expansive ballroom and 29 meeting rooms. For more information, contact the Pasadena Convention Center at (626) 793-2122 or visit www.PasadenaCenter. com.

The Pasadena Convention & Visitors Bureau is a non-profit marketing organization dedicated to promoting Pasadena as a leading meeting, convention and leisure travel destination. For more information about planning a trip to Pasadena, contact the Pasadena Convention & Visitors Bureau at (800) 307-7977 or log on to www. VisitPasadena.com.