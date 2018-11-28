There is much talk about the war in Afghanistan being the longest war in history. The war in Afghanistan has been going on for over seventeen years. The fact is that the election of a United States Senator in Mississippi reminds me that the longest war is really the war between the Southern United States and the Union. The U.S. Civil War is not over yet. 1619 was the beginning of the U. S. race war with the ﬁrst black slaves to the country.

When the candidate for United States Senate from Mississippi, Cindy Hyde-Smith, says that she would accept an invitation to take a front row seat at a public hanging, while being photographed wearing a Confederate War cap, standing in front of a Confederate ﬂag, she sends a strong racial message to most Blacks on what she meant by her statement. This candidate once proposed that a section of the highway be named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis. This provides evidence that the South has not given up on the Civil War.

It’s further evidence that the segregationist South is still ﬁghting when that same candidate who by press time will likely be the Senator-elect, brags about having attended segregated academy schools in Mississippi, and when the racist President of the United States travels to Mississippi to support this pro-segregationist Senate candidate and calls her fabulous.

I am conﬂicted in that I think we don’t need to spend all our time and efforts to

ﬁght the Segregationists, but need to spend much of our time working on becoming economically independent. We need families to become economically dependent

on our own and teach our young how to maintain that independence, otherwise we will stay a permanent underclass, with hands out begging for a job or gift.

A friend of mine told me that his family was maintaining ownership of their families’ homestead from nearly one hundred years ago. If we think about it, imagine if we owned the family homestead from one hundred ago. The value of that property would make us millionaires over and over again. That land would provide jobs for the new family members and could provide a market for products for family members such as a market for food, clothing, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, etc. You name the product and there would be a need.

If you look around and deﬁ ne what we do for a living, you see some races and nationalities who, generally, are salesmen and women. For example Italians are known for pizza.

Mexican stores and markets sell farm products, own Mexican restaurants. These groups provide specialized labor in trades as various as builders, plumbers, gardeners, carpenters and service workers. Black folks are known for being entertainers, ball players, church leaders and pastors. They don’t own many businesses, or any baseball, basketball or football teams. So they are consumers.

Next time you watch a sports event I invite you to pay attention to the crowd and remember that each person in those massive crowds paid big bucks to get in. To own a basketball, baseball or football team or league, means you make big money. It means you own the concession sales, food sales, T-shirt sales, uniform sales, and all that goes with that.

A few years ago when the Forum in Inglewood, California was on sale, it went to a church and was soon lost. Motown and Ebony now belong to non-blacks, and we are all back to where we started. Broke!