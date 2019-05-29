T.A.B.E. 41st Annual Scholarship Celebration

The Association of Black Employees (T.A.B.E.) at Pasadena City College (PCC) is hosting their 41st Annual Scholarship Celebration – A Breakfast, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 8:00 am – 10:00 am in PCC’s Creveling Lounge.

The breakfast chaired by Victoria Williams and Audrey E. Joseph offers an exciting morning of fellowship, a delightful breakfast by Castle’s Catering, and photo memories as the community gathers to honor T.A.B.E. Scholarship & Award recipients.

T.A.B.E. provides support, networking, and mentoring opportunities for PCC students and employees, and has graciously done so since 1978. T.A.B.E. emerged nearly ﬁve decades ago to formalize robust informal networks amongst Black employees, and to organize student-focused support, including scholarships.

Over the past 40 years, T.A.B.E. has awarded over $50,000 to students in need, who have made outstanding contributions to the college and their community. This year the organization will award the Deborah Grant Memorial Scholarship and the Champion Award Scholarship from Zoe Christian Fellowship of Whittier to four PCC students.

The organization will honor Assemblymember Chris Holden, 41st District with its Community Award to recognize his milestone of thirty (30) Consecutive Years of Public Service he has provided to the Greater Pasadena Area. Over the years, the Assemblymember has been a staunch advocate for education, giving back to his community, protecting public health, and preserving civil rights.

Galvanizing the audience as keynote speaker will be Bradley Miles, PCC Alum, Co-Founder of Roll, a New York City blockchain company, and this year’s Outstanding Alumni Award recipient.

T.A.B.E. is also pleased to honor: Marilyn Johnson, Jacqueline Dodds Memorial Award; Tameka Alexander, Ted James Footsteps Award.

Breakfast tickets are $25 and $10 for students. We invite the community to partner with T.A.B.E. by joining us as a $1,000 (Gold), $750 (Silver), $500 (Bronze), $250 (Friend of T.A.B.E.), or $100 (Supporter) sponsor to invest in today’s student leaders. Funds raised will beneﬁt T.A.B.E. Scholarships & Activities.

Tickets or donations may be made online at: https://10933. thankyou4caring.org/TABE2019Breakfast or by mail to: PCC Foundation c/o Kris McPeak 1324 E. Green Street Pasadena, CA 91106. Please make check payable to: Pasadena City College Foundation and write T.A.B.E., in the “memo” line. For planning purposes, please make sure your ticket purchase or donation is received by June 7, 2019.

To learn more about PCC’s T.A.B.E., please visit https://pasadena. edu/faculty-and-staff/tabe/ or send an email to pcctabe@pasadena.edu.