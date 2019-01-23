State of What Union?

This is traditionally the time of year when most Americans can tune in to hear the State of the Union address from our President. Whether you’re aligned with the current President’s political ideology or not, I like to tune in to get a good idea of what’s going in our world (according to him). Unfortunately, because of an endless amount of self-serving interests, we received nothing worth discussing. Instead we were once again forced to stomach the sight and sound unintelligible hate, disguised as a legitimate offer of U.S. Border Security… a petulant concept to exploit, while over eight hundred thousand Americans are left in a ﬁnancial abyss, struggling to provide for their families. In addition to this, positive moments which deserve attention were ignored, i.e., the Women’s March, the Indigenous Peoples’ March (both held in Washington D.C.), and Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, all seem to escape recognition from those who’d rather resurrect hate and racism as an American family value.

Division is the opposite of unity. It is a tool of the hateful, fearful, greedy, misogynistic, racists, classist, and evil members of our world. They use religion to create social laws, miseducation to justify their actions and give false hope, fortifying immoral standing for their followers. They thrive on the stripping away humanity of a society under the banner of Patriotism. The question for us is, will you let them succeed? Will you allow them to continue, determining our legacy as they have already demonstrated since the decades in which this land was stolen from the indigenous peoples of the Americas?

It extremely difficult to believe that here in the 21st century, we are still ﬁghting the same ﬁghts our forefathers fought: combating unbelievable ignorance; trying to bring truth to light; ﬁghting for the right to earn equitable wages; not being unapologetically lied to; the dignity of not being used as political waste, and freedom to thrive in a safe space… an existence all human beings should agree upon. However, it has become painfully clear that Republicans and the Christian Republican far-right social leadership have abandoned the tenants of their faith and forgotten who their Savior is and where his family came from. They have no intention of actually being human and their biggest supporters are their greatest victims… and like victims of abuse, they are compelled to victimize others. Let us not fall as their intended targets and run directly into their path of hatred.

As we wade in our current reality, know that we still have an opportunity to steer this existence towards an equitable path for the whole of humanity. We must respect ourselves while looking forward. Urgent, above all else, remember that we are all humans… those who holistically prescribe the best in our human condition daily must remember that together we stand and divided we’re property. This is our Union. Look to repair and build unity and do so with the best of who we could be, together. The more we allow that small 1 to 10% who control wealth, medicine, retail, religion and politics, the more of our union disappears.