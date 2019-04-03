Sports Watching & Wondering

The Clippers are Still Standing!

In the not too distant past, local fans would have been enjoying the Lakers going into the NBA playoffs. Additionally the UCLA and USC basketball teams would have been playing in the NCAA tournament. The woeful Clippers would have ﬁnished another losing season, and would be getting ready to close up shop.

However, that was then, and this is now. Other teams have been eliminated, but the mighty Clippers are still standing. Their recent success was a most pleasant surprise to their many beleaguered fans. This is a team that does not have any big stars, although Lou Johnson is close to being one. They have a young, talented team, and Doc Rivers, one of the most talented head coaches in the NBA.

When this team is on the ﬂoor, they just grind and grind and grind, in their efforts to get a win. Their success has probably surprised them, and it has shocked the rest of the NBA I am guessing they may have exceeded their own expectations. This team is not expected to go far in the playoffs. They should be much stronger next year, since they have the ﬁnancial cap space, to add at least two super stars. I do not know if they will do that, but they are in a position to do so, should that be their choice

This should be considered will reward for the patience of the Clippers fans. They expect to be in the position to seriously contend for the NBA Championship.. It must be exciting for died in the wool fans to go so quickly from the basement to the penthouse, so quickly.

No Dancers from the West!Every year college basketball fans all over the world eagerly await the 64 collegiate basketball tournament. Some fans call it “March Madness,” and others refer to it as the “The Big Dance.” Once the teams have been selected, millions of fans then try to select the teams which will win.

Employee productivity goes down as fans ﬁll in the brackets. There is probably only once in a trillion times that anyone can predict all of the winners, but millions of people try to do so. I believe that Warren Buffet offered to give $1 million a year for life to anyone who could make a perfect prediction. So far, no one has been able to do it.

Unbelievably, there was a time when the UCLA men’s basketball teams won 11 straight championships. Those teams were coached by the legendary John Wooden, and they just rolled over everyone in their path., It seemed so easy that any Cave Man would have been able to do it. However, this year the only California Team to be invited was UC Irvine. If I was a college president, my athletic director would have some serious explaining to do.