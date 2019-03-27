Sports Watching & Wondering

Thank Heaven for the Clippers!

Let there be no mistake about it, the Los Angeles area is a aports mecca. If there is a aport, amateur or professional, there is at least one team that is playing it here. We have become accustomed to constantly be able to see the best of the best.

So, on those rare occasions, when we are not witnessing a local championship contest, we feel left out. Right now, sports fans are watching The Big Dance, which is also referred to as March Madness. Employees are secretly ﬁlling out their brackets, when they are supposed to be working. Most companies have betting pools, and people who should be working, are trying to win them.

However, sad to say, we do not have a dog in this hunt. It is depressing. Sure, we admire Duke, North Carolina, and teams of that caliber, but we also miss UCLA, USC and Long Beach State. They used to be always in this tournament, and it is depressing when they are not .

Professionally speaking, the Lakers were always winning Championships, or at least competing for them. After the Championships were won, there would be bus rides and short parades around the center of the city. We did not pay any attention to the Clippers, who were then owned by Donald Sterling, since they were never good enough to compete for any Championships.

Luckily for us, the Clippers were purchased by Steve Ballmer, who retired from Microsoft. He brought his resources and his competitive spirit to that formally moribund operation. The Clippers have undergone a wonderful transformation, and they will be competing in the NBA Playoffs. While this team has undergone a dramatic improvement, it is unlikely that they can overcome the Golden State Warriors, or the Houston Rockets.

Still, this is a resourceful team that is been led by NBA coach of the year Doc Rivers. They may not win it all, but the will not surrender. We are desperately rooting for them, since they are all that we have. Mr. Ballmer has created the foundation for a winning organization. This is a team that has become a winner, without any major stars. So, they now have the ﬁnancial ﬂexibility to add super stars, if they choose to do so. To me, this looks like the beginning of a Clippers Dynasty.

So, while this is been a tough year, we can anticipate a much brighter future. Jerry West added the talent around Magic Johnson and helped to create the “Showtime Lakers.” He is now helping the Clippers create their own dynasty. He has already found some exciting young players, who will be even better next year. Then, they along with Doc Rivers and Lou Williams will provide the excitement that local fans desperately need.

[Email: Jorrogers@aol.com]