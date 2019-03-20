Sports Watching & Wondering

WE WANT TO DANCE!

This is the time of the year that 64 Universities are invited to play for the NCAA Basketball Championship Tournament. It is commonly referred to as the “Big Dance”. In the not too distant past, UCLA, USC, Long Beach State, and Pepperdine were regular attendees. Also, if you recall, UCLA won many, many of these Tournaments. Additionally, USC and Long Beach State usually won a game or two, before being sent home.

Then, unbelievably, UCLA forgot how to play basketball. So, they will not be dancing this year, and it may be a few more years before they are invited back. USC used to be a perennial football powerhouse, and they also have some reasonably good basketball teams, but that is now just a part of their history.

In the good old days, John Wooden was coaching at UCLA, Bob Boyd was at USC, and Jerry Tarkanian was at Long Beach State. Many of us had an emotional investment in at least one of these teams, and possibly all three.

We just assumed that we would have at least two or three teams playing in the Big Dance every year. However, we were wrong, and none of our local teams will be allowed to dance. Bummer!

Meanwhile, the Clippers have come to save the day They are playing hard and they are winning. This is a team without a superstar, although Lou Williams is close to becoming one. They will be in the playoffs, but they have a tough road ahead of them.

This season was not a total loss. King James came in and he did his best to breathe some life into the Lakers. Unfortunately he was out for a number of games due to injuries. Every fan that I know is hoping that he will make a complete recovery, and then lead the Lakers to an NBA Championship next year.

Grant, my eight-year-old nephew and I have pledged our lifelong loyalty the King James. In addition, we know that Magic will move both heaven and earth in order to bring some additional talent to the Lakers. Things are bad right now, that they just have to get better.

It is nearly time for Major League Baseball, and the Dodgers are fairly well set to contend for another great season. The Angels just signed Mike Trout to a 12 year quarter and $430 million contract. So, if you’re a parent of a young athlete who can play both baseball and football, this information might be helpful to you.

Serena Williams had to withdraw from the BNP Parabis Tournament. She suffered an injury, while she was on the court. While father time is catching up with her, she just might have a few more winning tournaments in her racket.There is still electricity in the air when Tiger Williams is playing golf. However, it seems to me, Father Time has become one of his permanent guests, so I am not expecting anymore championships from him Tiger, thanks for all those wonderful memories!

[Email: Jorrogers@aol.com]