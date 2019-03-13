Sports Watching & Wondering

SWEET LOU!

In many ways, this has been a tough year for local sports fans. It almost seems that there has been a curse placed on many of our teams. The Dodgers did not win the World Series, and the Rams did not win the Super Bowl.

Those losses were disappointing, but not necessarily surprising. The demise of the sports programs at both UCLA and USC is inexplicable. Both universities used to always have powerful football teams, and for long period of time, the Bruins owned the collegiate basketball world.

If you recall, the Bruins won 11 straight collegiate championships. Now, the team may not even get invited to the Big Dance. USC was almost always among the top 10 football teams in this country. Additionally, they always had a great running back, who was also a contender for the Heisman Trophy.

One of them was usually in the Rose Bowl, so life was good.

Just when there seemed to be no reason for the L.A. Clippers to hope, Lou Williams arrived on the scene. Not many people seemed to notice, or to care. In basketball terms, he is known as “The Sixth Man”. That means that he is usually on the bench, when the game starts. Then after a few minutes, when his team has fallen behind, he is inserted into the game. At that point he began to score, score, and score!

In Monday night’s game against the Celtics, he played only 23 minutes, and he scored 34 points., Which was nine points more than anyone else on his team. He also had ﬁve assists, as he led the Clippers to a stunning 140-113 victory over the highly respected Boston Celtics.

Their Road ahead does not look easy, since they will likely face Houston, in the ﬁrst round of the NBA Playoffs. They will be underdogs, but Sweet Lou gives them a ﬁghting chance to pull off an incredible upset.

Long ago, I pledged my allegiance to King James, and that has not changed. However, this year things did not work out. However, I still have faith that he and Lakers will make the playoffs next year, and possibly win the Championship.

There was a time, when we took Championships for granted. That, along with the weather, seemed to be our divine right. Where did all of those Championships go? Local fans are hoping that there will be better days ahead, since it does not seem possible that things can get any worse. So, the best thing we can do is to turn to Sweet Lou!