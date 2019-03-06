Sports Watching & Wondering

LET’S HEAR IT FOR DOC RIVERS!

Let there be no doubt about it, the Doctor is in the house! Doc Rivers led his Clippers to a convincing victory over the Lakers which eliminated the Lakers from any future playoff games this year. The ﬁnal score was Clippers 113 and Lakers 105.

In 2008, Doc also lead Celtics to a championship victory over the Lakers. When he came to the Clippers, they were the laughingstock of the NBA. The team was owned by real estate mogul Donald Sterling, who had very little interest in seeing them actually succeed.

So, it was a pleasant surprise when he offered the job to Doc, and possibly even a larger one when Doc accepted the job. His hiring was noted, but there was not any real excitement, since the Clippers were the Clippers everyone knew what they were.

In a wonderful move for Los Angeles, and for reasons which I will not detail here, Sterling was forced to sell the team. The man who bought the team, reportedly paid $2 billion for it, and he announced his intention to turn the franchise into a winner!His name is Steve Ballmer, and his net worth is reported to be north of $20 billion. He had as president of Microsoft, and he was looking for some excitement and fun. So, he bought the Clippers, and he announced that he would turn them into winners. In addition to being the owner, he is also one of their most enthusiastic fans, and he can be seen leading the cheers at Staples Center. Ballmer also brought in the legendary Jerry West to help the team with its scouting and player personnel evaluation. Everyone knows that they should draft a Magic Johnson, Larry Byrd, or a LeBron James. However, it was West to could ﬁnd the then unknown Michael Cooper, Derek Fisher or Steph Curry. He found those kinds of no-name players for the Lakers, Grizzlies, and the Warriors.

There are probably one or two players on this Clippers, who will also become superstars under Doc’s expert coaching. This is a scrappy, tightknit, team, but they are not likely to get beyond the second round, if they get that far. However, under Docs leadership, the Clippers will likely to compete for the NBA championship within two or three years.

It is almost incredible to think that Doc is in the early stages of building a Clippers dynasty, but that is what he appears to be doing. Since the Lakers are not in the playoffs, then the local fans can unite and cheer for Doc and the Clippers.

