Sports Watching & Wondering

King James battles Doc Rivers for the Hearts of Los Angeles!

If you know anything about me, then you know that I pledged my allegiance to King James many years ago. This pledge is a serious one, and it is irrevocable. However, I also admire Doc Rivers, the legendary Head Coach of the Clippers. These two have had a friendly, but contentious relationship for many years. Doc was coaching the Boston Celtics, when they defeated the King James lead Cavaliers for the NBA Championship, a few years ago. This defeat was especially painful to James, since Cleveland was leading the series by three games to two, and they had the home-court advantage.

Ultimately, James left the Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. Then, for him, it was back to Cleveland, and later to Los Angeles. To the many fans of Los Angeles, this seemed like a dream come true. However, due to circumstances that are too painful to recount, things have not gone well in Los Angeles for the King.

As great as James is, he still has to have the dependable support from the rest of his team. Regrettably, some members of the team have not lived up to their reasonable expectations, due to numerous injuries, and other issues. Additionally, the quality of the coaching is suspect, and some of the players were not as talented as they appeared to be.

So, with respect to the Lakers, the season has been a serious disappointment, since they will not make the playoffs. On the other hand, the Clippers will make the playoffs , as the team continues its remarkable improvement.

The strategy of the Lakers is to get at least one more Super Star to pair with James. As great as he is, it does appear that his window of opportunity will close in around four years. On the other hand, Steve Ballmer, the brilliant owner of the Clippers has assembled an efﬁcient coaching and scouting organization, and they are winning without any current superstars. He was also astute enough to hire the legendary Jerry West to help his team ﬁnd and develop talented players.

West has proven to be the greatest evaluate of basketball talent in the history of the NBA. Earlier in his career, he worked miracles for the Lakers. Then, when the Lakers organization, after the death of Dr. Buss, felt that they did not need him. So, he went to Northern California to help the perennially helpless Warriors. They were so pathetic, and had been for so long, that no one noticed them. However after about three years working with them, he had assembled teams which has won several Championships.

Right now, the Clippers will be going into the playoffs without any major stars on their team. However, they are on the verge of having a dynasty, similar to what the Warriors have. They are just one super star away from challenging for the NBA Championship.

The Lakers are being coached by Luke Walton. He may turn out to be a great one, but so far, the teams that he has coached have under performed. King James has had great success on teams that were coached by Tyron Lue. Remember the championship victory over the Celtics last year? Lue made many strategic decisions in the last quarter of that championship victory.

