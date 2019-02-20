Sports Watching & Wondering

African Americans Professional Athletes Must Become Owners!

400 years ago, our ancestors were brought to the United States. They had been kidnapped in Africa, and placed in shackles. Then, they were put on ships for the long voyage from Africa to the United States. It was the intent of those who had enslaved them that they would remain in perpetual slavery.

So, rules were established so that what was called the Institution of slavery would last forever. Some of those rules were:

Slaves would not be allowed to learn to read or write, and if any of them managed to do so, they were to be immediately hanged.

Slaves were to be punished, and terrorized on a regular basis, in order to have them live in fear, and thus be unable to take any steps that would improve their conditions.

Legal slavery was replaced by illegal slavery, where the government of the United States, especially the Southern States, continued to treat African Americans the way they had been treated when slavery was legal. Most of these new citizens were farmers, and their status changed from slaves to share croppers. They worked on farms that were owned by their previous slave masters, and they were able to keep a portion of the products that they grew.

In addition, they were constantly told that their poor economic condition was due to their lack of intelligence and education. They should just get busy and pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Our ancestors did not know enough to even realize what they did not know. So, they worked as hard as they could, based upon how they viewed the world.

Today’s young people must look ahead to the opportunities that are now available. So, while being a professional athlete is great, being an owner is even better. Recognizing the situation, the owners have made it extremely difﬁcult for a Player to become one of them. However, the owners must have the talented athletes, in order for them to be successful.

The owners will not voluntarily allow the players to join them, if they can prevent them from doing so. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Russell Wilson are among those who are already building their businesses, and others will be both supporting and joining them,.

If you can remember, it was just a short while ago that the establishment experts pointed out that African Americans did not have the intelligence and leadership qualities necessary to become successful quarterbacks. While they said it, they did not believe it. now we can all see these brilliant, talented athletes, who understand that they do not have any limitations. So, get busy!

[Email: Jorrogers@aol. com]