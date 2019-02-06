Sports Watching & Wondering

Shocked & Disappointed!

I do understand that when two teams meet in a contest, only one of them can win. Fans hope with all of their hearts that their teams will be the winners. They also live with the fear and anxiety that things will not go well. That is the way that it is.

We knew that the young and talented Rams would be facing the dreaded Patriots. Beating them is nearly impossible, but many of us thought and hoped that this was the year that they could do it. The Patriots have developed a casual arrogance that the old time Yankees used to have. You could hate them, but you could not beat them.

I am a big fan of the Rams, and I know that every one of them is hurting now. They would have been disappointed if they had played well. However, they did not and they will have to live with this great disappointment, until they score their next victory.

There are also serious questions about their star running back, Todd Gurley. He has the rare combination of speed, acceleration and toughness. He was injured late in the season, and he was unable to play in some of the games. However, the reports were that he had completely recovered, and thus the expectations were that he would play as much, and as well, as he had done in the past. That was clearly not true. It may have been a good strategy for the Rams to keep their opponents guessing, but if that was the case, they also confused the rest of us.

While most of us are hurting now, we still have compassion and respect for them, since we know that they played as hard as they could. When there is a contest, only one team can win. In Spain, they understand that the bull does not always lose.

So, as a disappointed fan, I want to thank the entire Rams organization, for giving us a sensational year. For the most part, you exceeded all our expectations, and your future looks bright. The Rams are now an elite organization, and in the coming years, they will compete for many championships.

However, right now, the totality of this defeat is still painful, and will not be easily forgotten. So, as a former amateur athlete, I thank all of you for the outstanding success that you had this year. It will be difﬁcult for this organization to get to participate in another Super Bowl. We hope that does happen, and if it does, you can count on us being there to support you in every way that we can.

Keep the faith!