Sports Watching & Wondering

The Los Angeles Rams are in the Super Bowl!



The Rams scored an improbable 26-23 overtime victory over the dreaded New Orleans Saints, and now they will face the New England Patriots, in Atlanta, GA, on February 3, 2019. Since the Rams returned to Los Angeles two years ago, they have exceeded the greatest expectations of many of their fans. This will be Super Bowl LIII.

At this point, and in honor of Dr. King, please allow me to share some history regarding the Rams with you. The team moved from Cleveland, Ohio to Los Angeles in 1946. At that time, professional football was just trying to survive, and money was tight.

They begged for permission to play their games in the Los Angeles Coliseum. Legendary Los Angeles Supervisor Kenneth Hahn would have to give his approval. In order for that to happen, he stipulated that the Rams would have to have at least two African American players on the team. The Rams resolved that issue by adding Kenny Washington and Woody Strode.

The Rams won the National Football Championship in 1951, and they were a permanent ﬁxture in the Coliseum until 1979, when they were lured to the City of Anaheim. The move had strong ﬁnancial backing of the Disney organization. Things did not go well in the Magic Kingdom, so the Rams moved to St. Louis Missouri, in 1994. Finally, in year 2016, they came back to California, and now to the delight of the millions of their fans, they they have earned a spot in the Super Bowl.

Before the Rams left Los Angeles, they were an entertaining team, with many glamorous players.

In 1951, they had Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch, who was both a star running back and a wide receiver. They also had Hall of Famer David “Deacon” Jones, who was the star member of the dreaded Fearsome Foursome. There was James “Shack” Harris, who was the ﬁrst African American quarterback to play in the NFL and Danny Villanueva, the ﬁrst Mexican American kicker.

Later, they had Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who is certainly among the fastest running backs who ever lived.

Yes indeed, they were a glamorous team, and they were extremely popular during that period. It is just wonderful that they are back in the Los Angeles Area, speciﬁcally Inglewood, where they will play and prosper.

They will soon be playing in one of the most beautiful and impressive stadiums in the world. They now have a truly outstanding management team, so like the New England Patriots, they will be competitive year after year. They will have to face the dreaded New England Patriots, in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019.

This will be Super Bowl LIII. In case you’re interested, ticket prices start at around $5,500,00 each. Television commercials are priced at about $5 million for a 30 second spot. I thought that some of you might need this information, because it is certainly more than I can afford.

I am concerned about Rams star running back, Todd Gurley. He has been a vital part of the team’s success. However, I now fear that his injury is more serious than the fans realize. If he is good to go, then I expect the Rams to become Super Bowl Champions. If he is not able to play as well as he has in the past, then I am very, very worried. Go Rams!

Jorrogers@aol.com