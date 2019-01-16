Sports Watching & Wondering

The Rams will play the Saints this weekend. The last time that these teams met, the Saints came away with a victory. While that loss was disheartening to the Rams and their fans, there was a reason to hope that things would get better in the future, and they have.

I am not predicting that winning in the Super Dome will be easy because it will not be. There is a quarterback who lives in that building, and his name is Drew Brees, and he is an old-fashioned warrior. He lit the Rams up, the last time that they played, and he plans to do it again. So, what is the difference between then and now?

The difference, as I see it, is the additional maturity of Rams quarterback Jared Goff, and the the addition of sensational running back C. J. Washington. On the ﬁeld, he is a running back, who is an unstoppable beast. His addition to the team means that the Rams will be able to increase their time of possession, and their ability to score. This will also lighten the load on Todd Gurley, who had the whole load on his shoulders.

I will be watching this game, with the conﬁ dent expectation that the Rams will advance to the Super Bowl, and then win it for us!

The other part of this huge scenario is the other playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a home game for the Chiefs and since they have Patrick Mahones quarterbacking their team, I am predicting that the Chiefs will win. That would, of course, lead to the Chiefs and the Rams meeting in the Super Bowl. That is what I fully expect, but don’t bet the room rent on it.

Also, I feel that it is appropriate for me to take a moment to congratulate Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn, who ﬁnished the regular season with a record of 12-4. There are not many people who predicted, or expected, that the Chargers would do as well. In my opinion Coach Lynn was the glue that held them together. Quarterback Philip Rivers gave everything that he had.. However he is 37 years old, and he has been playing for 15 years. I admire him, but at this point, I do not think that there is a Super Bowl in his future. So, the Chargers have some work left to do, if they are ever to get back to the Super Bowl.

I can’t explain what has happened to the collegiate sports scene in Southern California. It wasn’t that long ago when Coach Wooden’s UCLA basketball teams were winning every championship. In addition USC, Cal State Long Beach, Pepperdine, and Loyola would usually be playing in the Big Dance. Now, we have nothing or nearly nothing. What happened?

I just read that the average price of a Super Bold Ticket this year will be around $5000.00. So, don’t expect me to be there. In addition, the television advertisements are expected to cost $5 million for a 30 second spot. Wow! In my opinion, the greatest television Ad ever was the one that Ray Charles did for Pepsi Cola. He sang, “You picked the Right One, Baby, Uh Huh” and everyone was singing it. Bring it back, Baby, Uh Huh!

