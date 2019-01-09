Sports Watching & Wondering

Year: 1970 USC 42-Alabama 21

Year: 2019 Clemson 44-Alabama 16

Unlike the championship game that was played in Santa Clara, California, on Monday night, January 7, 2019, the contest between USC and Alabama, was played in Alabama. The game was not televised, but all of us Trojans were very concerned about how our team would be treated in that hostile territory.

At that time, this was an earthshaking experiment, and there was real concern that the African American athletes might be injured, or even killed. Additionally, the Trojans would be playing against a team coached by the legendary Bear Bryant. If you could believe everything that was written about him, he could not only walk on water, but he could sleep on it as well.

The Trojans won the game, and their fullback Sam “Bam” Cunningham introduced himself to the Crimson Tide, and the world, by scoring four touchdowns. Teams coached by “The Bear” were almost always unbeatable, and this victory was a shock that resonated throughout the sports world. The integration of collegiate athletics had begun.

This game was one of the results of the efforts and sacriﬁces of athletes and Dr. Martin Luther King, whose birthday will be celebrated throughout the world, on January 21, 2019. We still have much work to do, and Athletes and their parents can be especially creative and helpful.

The University of Alabama received approximately $80 million last year from their football program. Mr. Saban, the head coach of the team received a base salary of $7.2 million, plus many additional beneﬁts. So, winning athletic events is critically important to every institution.

Therefore, the parents of athletes have an easy way to advance equal opportunities when they are contacted by recruiters. This is what my Aunt Estelle would do if she was contacted by recruiters. “ I am very happy to hear from you, and we look forward to your visit. In the meantime, we are asking all of you to mail us as much information as you can regarding your current equal opportunities programs, and what your future plans are. Please send that to us, so that we can conﬁrm your visit.”

The recruiters are, of course, are polished and persuasive. They would rather just talk to the parents and the prospects. However, if their competitors are mailing out information, then they will try to document what they have already done, and what their plans are for the future

We must not ignore our wonderful Rams, who will be playing the Dallas Cowboys, at the Coliseum on Saturday, at 5:15 PM. Hopefully, they will win, and this will allow us to further our enjoyment by watching the Chargers defeat the Patriots, on Sunday, at 10 AM.

[Email: Jorrogers@aol.com]