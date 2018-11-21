Sports Watching & Wondering

THE LAKERS SHOULD REPLACE LUKE WALTON WITH TYRON LUE! – This change should be made immediately, in order to give the Lakers an opportunity to make the playoffs. This is not necessarily a slap at Luke Walton, just the recognition that Lue has gone through four pressure-packed playoffs with James. He knows how to get the best out of him, and those who play with him. This is something that only be learned by experience.

During tough games, even the great Mr. James can get temporarily depressed, or momentarily frustrated. Lue already knows how to deal with that. Additionally, LeBron recently admitted that so far, this season has been very frustrating for him. These feelings could have been minimized, if Lue had been the Lakers head coach. He already knows when James is at his best, and when he is not. He can also coach the other players as to what they need to do, in order to help the team get the most out of the talent that is on the ﬂoor.

The Lakers are hopeful that they can get three, and possibly four, great years from LeBron. He is an incredible athlete and he keeps himself in superb condition. However, he is not a machine; he needs someone who can help him optimize his efforts. This approach is not intended to be a criticism of Luke Walton; however, he is not yet a proven quality coach.

When Steve Kerr, the current head coach of the 2018 NBA championship Golden State Warriors had to take a year off, Walton took over and the team won another championship. Not to discredit Walton, but this team was so good; they did not need a coach. Also, while it is not all his fault, the performance of the Lakers under his leadership has been disappointing.

In my opinion, Walton was given a better opportunity than was given to Byron Scott, a head coach with successful playoff experience. Coach Walton is a very likable person, and he is longtime member of the “Laker Family”. He has not yet had the experience or opportunity to lead his team to an NBA championship. In a highly contested 2018 playoff game 7, which was played in Boston, would Walton have done as well as Tyron Lue did? I don’t think so, but I think that is the question that Magic Johnson should ask himself.

THE SUPER BOWL IS COMING! – The RAMS seem to be unstoppable, and the CHARGERS are close behind. Their success has provided some solace for the disappointed fans of both the BRUINS and the TROJANS. This is not only disappointing, it is also almost unbelievable! It is no secret that I am a Trojan, BUT IT NEVER OCCURRED TO ME TO ME THAT THINGS WOULD GET THIS BAD!

The USC fead football coach is a decent man. Regrettably, for all of us, he is not good enough for this job. Unbelievably, he was selected over Ed Orgeron, who then went to LSU, where he is enjoying great success.

The Pasadena Journal will have gone to press before the Monday night NFL game between and the Chiefs and the Rams. I have fallen in love with the Rams, but I think that the Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, are unbeatable, He is arguably the most valuable player in the NFL.

Mahomes, in just two years, has become the equivalent of the NBA’s Steph Curry. He may have come from nowhere, but he is here now, and he must be reckoned with. Having said all that, I am still rooting for the Rams.