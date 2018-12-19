Sports Watching and Wondering

The Rams had been ﬂying high, but the Eagles were ﬂying even higher this past Sunday night. While there is no reason to panic, they got a reminder that winning cannot be taken for granted. This is especially true, when you are playing against a Quarterback, who won last year’s Super Bowl.

Following their sensational victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers will have a game against the Baltimore Ravens. This is likely to be very tough for them, since they will be facing another team, with a hot, young African American quarterback. His name is Lamar Jackson. He will be a big problem for them, since he is not only an effective passer, but he is also a great runner.

I hope that Lamar has a sensational game, but that he Chargers get another win. Additionally, it was great to see that the national sports media has discovered Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn. So far, this team has been treated like orphans, but another big win will help them get the recognition and respect that they have earned.

This years Rose Bowl will feature the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Washington Huskies. I do not know what a Buckeye is, do you?

Buckeye, or not, I am predicting an easy victory for them. The Paciﬁc Coast Conference has become unbelievably weak. The Bruins and the Trojans used to be powerhouses, but now the other teams treat them like they are road kill.

When I go to sleep at night, I dream of great Trojans like Ben Wilson, Mike Garrett, Willie Brown, O.J. Simpson, Anthony Davis, Charles White, Marcus Allen, and Reggie Bush. By the way, while Charles White carried the ball 11 straight times in the fourth quarter to lead USC to a come from behind Trojan victory over the Buckeyes, while my son was being born. Thank you Mr. White. We need you now more than ever!

Also, I must not forget current USC Athletic Director, Lynn Swann. He was one the best wide receivers that the Trojans ever had. After graduating from USC, he became a big star with the Pittsburgh Steelers and he played on four Super Bowl Championship Teams. While I greatly admire him, I think that he should have replaced current USC Head Football Coach Clay Helton.

UCLA and USC are members of the Pac-12 Athletic Conference. None of their football teams are ranked in the top 25. Unbelievable! In addition, their television coverage, in my opinion, is even worse is even worse than what the Dodgers offer. Fight On!

