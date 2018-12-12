Sports Watching and Wondering

After Thursdays night game between the Chiefs and the Chargers, Anthony Lynn will no longer be a stranger in Los Angeles. This is a must see game between the 11-2 Chiefs and the 10-3 Chargers. The game will be played in Kansas City, and shown on Channel 11, at 5:15 PM. While most of the fans will be tuning in to see the incredible Patrick McHomes, many of them will also get introduced to Lynn, who just happens to be the very successful head coach of the Chargers.

McHomes is now the most talked about new player in the NFL. He is in his second year as quarterback for the Chiefs, and it appears that he will establish many new records before his career is over. The Chiefs will be favored to win this contest, but an upset by the Chargers would not be a big surprise.

I am rooting for the Chargers, since I have given my heart to them, but McHomes terriﬁes me. He is as comfortable on a football ﬁeld, as a shark is in the ocean.

He is in total command of his skills and his team. A victory for the Chargers would provide them with some oxygen. Right now, the Rams have it all.

I was saddened to learn that Reggie McKenzie is no longer the general manager of the Raiders. I believe that he was the only African American serving in that capacity in the NFL. He came to the Raiders about six years ago, and he helped to revive this pitiful franchise.

I felt that his job would be in jeopardy when the Raiders hired television personality Jon Gruden to be their new head coach. Gruden may just be the smartest man in the NFL, and possibly the worst head coach. However, he is unstoppable, when it comes to him telling about the game itself, and to watching himself on television. I was surprised that he returned to coaching, after having been such a disaster in his ﬁrst attempt. As far as I am concerned, he should return to television work as soon as possible. The NFL will likely be better off, if that is what he does.

Meanwhile, back at the Coliseum, the Rams will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The game will be shown on Channel 4, at 5:15 p.m. The Eagles were Super Bowl champs last year, but they are only 6-7 this season. After losing last week’s game in in frigid weather in Chicago, the Rams should be highly motivated to get back on the winning track. It will help them if they remember that they have Todd Gurley, the best running back in the NFL.