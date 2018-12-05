Sports Watching and Wondering

CONGRATULATIONS

KCBS-TV Sports Director Jim Hill

Jim Hill is so good, and he has been around for so long that we take him for granted. It is true that he has been doing this for more than 40 years. However, he is enthusiastic about his work, is what has endeared him to many fans.

Jim was playing defensive back for the Green Bay Packers in 1972. He managed to get some opportunities to do some television broadcasting. I suspect that he did not even dream that he would become a great career for him. The Packers traded him to the San Diego Chargers, and he managed to keep his broadcasting career going. Along the way, I am sure that there were many disappointments, but he did not let those stop him.

Now, he is internationally respected, and with the success of the Rams, Chargers, Clippers and Lakers, he will be busier than ever. However, as busy as he is, he never seems to get ﬂustered. He handles it all with style and a smile.

In addition to his busy professional life, Jim does an enormous amount of community service. When there is a cause that needs him, he will pitch in to help. So, Jim please accept this heartfelt tribute.

