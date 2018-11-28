Sports Watching and Wondering

I am starting this week’s article looking for some good news, since it seems to be in short supply. I was disappointed, but not surprised that Notre Dame beat USC. The ﬁnal score was 24-17. Most of us did not expect USC to win, since this is one of the worst teams in the history of the school regrettably in my opinion,USC has decided to stick with Coach Helton for at least one more season. I have no idea what they could be thinking. This USC team is loaded with talent, but they have had a losing season. Trojan fans are devastated, but they will have to live with their misery for at least one more year. Bummer!

The Chargers have been a pleasant surprise this year, and they wrapped up another win over the Arizona Cardinals. The ﬁnal score was 45-10, and this team is headed for the NFL playoffs.

The Raiders continued their losing ways with Coach Gruden. I am not surprised that they have a losing record, because I do not think that Coach Gruden will ever be a successful coach in the NFL. He is a brilliant man, and he understands NFL football. He can analyze it, and he can discuss it, but I fear that he will never have a winning season. I think that he is more concerned with proving how smart he is rather than focusing on actually coaching. However, he does not have to worry, since he can go back to television, which is where he should be.

The Lakers are improving, but they lost to the Magic by a score of 104 to 100. It seems to me that LeBron James is getting more comfortable in a Lakers uniform. So, I am optimistic that they will make the playoffs, and then contend for the title. However, I want to confess that I have been having a problem with Grant, my eight-year-old nephew. He was a big fan of Mr. James, and he has a jersey that he purchased from the Cleveland Cavaliers. So far, he has refused to buy, or to accept, one from the Lakers. I am in negotiations with him, and I may need diplomatic assistance.

The golf match between Phil Nicholson and Tiger Woods exceeded nearly everyone’s expectations. Phil won with a putt on the 22nd hole. He received $9 million for his effort, and they are likely to have a rematch within the next six months.

I am looking forward to this week’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Rams this Sunday. The Rams are playing really well. Their great running back Todd Gurley did not have a good game against the Chiefs. However, without any doubt, he is the real deal, and he will have many spectacular games during his career.

Go Rams!

Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn is quietly doing a great job with Chargers. They just beat Arizona by a score of 45-10. His team will be playing the tough Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, on their home turf. A win here would move them closer to the playoffs.

