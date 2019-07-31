Sports: July is a Confusing Month!

Rich Paul is the agent for both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This remarkable 37-year-old entrepreneur has also started with a company, United Talent Agency, and as Mr. Mueller would say, “The name speaks for itself.” So, we may anticipate some movies and television shows which feature Dwayne Johnson, LeBron James, and his sons, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard. Together, they should be able to compete for NBA Championships and to save the world from Space Invaders. This is something that I would have to see!

I have a very demanding boss who wants every column to be interesting and exciting, even when the sports world is having a slow week.

I try to come up with satisfactory excuses, but they do not work.

When July rolls around, it is almost the end of summer. So, baseball is entering the stretch run, and basketball and football seasons have not started. If there are any important boxing matches, no one has told me about them. Women from the United States won the soccer championships, but that was a few weeks ago. So, that still leaves me without a solution.

This is the time of year when local fans used to salivate over the upcoming UCLA and USC football teams. However, sad to say, neither of them have any national rankings or great expectations. I do not know how to explain it, but maybe climate change prevents youngsters from becoming great athletes. At this time of year, we used to be salivating at the prospect of seeing Marcus Allen, Reggie Bush, or someone like that.

The Dodgers have become a powerhouse and with their record of 69 wins and 34 losses, they have the best record in baseball.

However, for reasons that are not clear, they apparently do not want most of their fans to see them on television. It is not easy to understand why they are doing what they do, but it seems like they are both arrogant and insensitive.

Fortunately for us, the Chargers and the Rams appear to be ready to have great seasons. both teams should make the playoffs, and as far as I am concerned, anything after that is a bonus.

With your kind permission, please allow me to mention that I have just read “The Tubman Command”, and several other books about Harriet Tubman. She rescued many of our ancestors from slavery, and she was also a scout for the Yankees during the Civil War.

Reading about her courage and devotion has been inspirational to me, and I think that it will also inspire anyone who reads to devote themselves the causes relating to the common good of all of us.



[John Randolph Rogers/Sports Editor, Email: Jorrogers@Aol. Com]