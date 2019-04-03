Spiritually Speaking….

Hopefully, this a different take on a familiar subject. Scripture refers to one’s faith, “the size of a mustard seed,” as a true indicator of its power.

Faith, for all we talk about it, is probably one of the more misunderstood and unappreciated concepts in Christianity, I think. I believe this because, in truth, real faith evokes tangible power. Now, the power I’m speaking of seems to only be recognized in very extreme circumstances.

We all know people who have heart-wrenching testimony about faith’s manifestation in tremendously dire situations in their lives. When the chips are down and backs are up against the wall, I too can recall how God has interceded and positively impacted very negative and hopeless moments. And I believe if you’re honest with yourself, you can too.

But that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about the faith that puts God’s full armor on each and every day. The kind that is as habitual as getting up, showering and getting dressed every morning. You know, it’s just part of who you are.

Dare I say, most of us don’t do this? If I had to put it into words, I’d probably describe it as being a constant Standard bearer for Christ.

My biblical example would be Paul. When all is said and done, Paul’s faith, clearly, is an all-day deal. He, just like most of us, had his “thorns” which plagued his walk with the Lord. But in reading Paul, it dawned on me that faith is so much more than its simple declaration — a declaration we all habitually say, “I believe!”

But, as you’ve heard me write and say constantly, faith is a verb. When activated in your life, all things get placed into God’s hands, i.e.: worry, family problems, health matters, money concerns. Even the most trivial of things get undergirded by one’s real faith.

When the faith I speak of becomes as habitual as dressing oneself, I believe we release tremendous power within ourselves that the rest of the world is compelled to see. Once seen by others and experienced by ourselves, there is only one source to which to attribute it: God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.

That source allows us to endure, persevere, withstand, stand strong (sometimes alone) and be victorious.

Paul said, “Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But He said, ‘My grace is sufﬁcient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. That is why for Christ’s sake, I delight in weakness, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difﬁculties. For when I am weak, I am strong.” 2 Corinthians 12:8-10.

Hopefully, you can see the power in this as I have. Faith is indeed a verb manifest in how you deal with and confront your issues.

Remember, faith is useless unless someone or something attempts to wreak havoc on your life. Then that armor thing again acts as it should to not only protect you but also to give you the power to overcome.

May God bless and keep you always.