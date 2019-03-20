Speaker Rendon Appoints Jackie Majors to First 5 California

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) today announced his appointment of Jackie Majors to the California Children and Families Commission, also known as First 5 California.

“Jackie Majors comes from the same non-proﬁt sector I came from and brings the same passion I have for advancing our communities through the education of young children,” Speaker Rendon said. “She headed a model program in Los Angeles and now will add her immense expertise to policy on the state level.”

Majors, 49, of Los Angeles, is the Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of Crystal Stairs, Inc., a position she has held for eight years. She was previously Chief Program Ofﬁcer at the Fulﬁllment Fund and Senior Vice President at the Knowledge Learning Corporation. Majors is a Democrat.

Majors has a personal background as well as professional qualiﬁcations that combine to make her uniquely suited for this position.

“As a mother who was enabled to manage the demands of a career due to the availability of affordable, quality child care; and as an African American woman who has personally been impacted by the issues of inequity and inequality, I have a profound commitment to the advancement of Early Care and Education for low-income families and their children,” Majors said.

The California Children and Families Commission has worked for two decades to improve the lives of children and families throughout California. The Commission’s vision is that the state’s children get the best possible start in life. The Commission has nine members – two appointed by the Assembly speaker, two by the Senate Rules Committee, and three by the governor, including one who must be a county health ofﬁcer or executive.

Members of the commission serve without compensation and shall be reimbursed for necessary traveling and other expenses incurred in performing duties and responsibilities.