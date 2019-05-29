Senator Portantino’s Gun Control Legislative Package Passes California State Senate

This week, SB 61, SB 172, and SB 376 all authored by Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D–La Cañada Flintridge) passed the California State Senate. The three bills further establish Portantino’s leadership as one of California’s strongest sensible gun control advocates. His efforts over the past decade have signiﬁcantly improved California’s gun control efforts and have enhance public safety in neighborhoods and main streets across our state.

“I am happy that these bills are moving forward in the legislature and to have the support of the Senate to move them on to the Assembly. Preventing gun violence continues to be a priority of mine and I will maintain efforts to ensure that Californians can live their lives without the fear of gun violence. Far too often, we seem to read about terrible gun tragedies as innocent lives are taken from families and loved ones. It is my hope that these bills can prevent some of these horrendous situations,” said Senator Portantino.

SB 61 seeks to limit the purchase of ﬁrearms to one per month. The bill would limit the preceding 30-day period the purchaser had made another application to purchase a ﬁrearm. SB 61 is currently supported by Brady California United Against Gun Violence, the Bay Area Student Activists, the City of Los Angeles, Giffords Law Center, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, and the Coalition Against Gun Violence. Senator Glazer (D- Contra Costa) and Senator Wiener (D-San Francisco) are principal co-authors and Senator Skinner (D-Berkeley) and Assemblymember Bonta (D-Oakland) are co-authors.

SB 172 proposes to resolve the problem of improper storage of ﬁrearms in the home and residential care facilities. The vast majority of accidental firearm death, suicide and senseless acts of violence are associated to easy access to ﬁrearms. This bill ensures that ﬁ rearms are properly stored. SB 172 is currently supported by the Bay Area Student Activists, Consumer Advocates for RCFE Reform, County of Los Angeles, Drain the NRA, and Elder Law and Advocacy. Assemblymember Bonta (D-Oakland) and Assemblymember Gabriel (D- San Fernando Valley) are principal co-authors and Senator Wiener (D-San Francisco) is a co-author of the bill. SB 376 seeks to address the disparity and confusion in the way unlicensed ﬁrearms dealers are treated based on the deﬁnition of “infrequent.” It would reduce the number of ﬁrearms an unlicensed individual is annually able to sell and the frequency with which they are able to sell. Senator Portantino is working in concert with the California Department of Justice on this much-needed legislative ﬁx. California Department of Justice and the Bay Area Student Activists support the bill.