Senator Portantino Urges the Department of Toxic Substance Control to Adopt Pasadena’s Recommendations for the Space Bank Storage Removal Plan

Pasadena, California – Today, State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D–La Cañada Flintridge) sent a letter requesting the Department of Toxic Substance Control to adopt the recommendations made by the City of Pasadena on the Space Bank Mini Storage Facility Draft Removal Action Work Plan (RAW). This request follows up on a previous letter written by Senator Portantino on April 10th requesting an extension of the comment period.

On Monday May 13, the Pasadena City Council made important changes to a proposed letter to the State’s Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) stating the city’s position on the cleanup on the East Pasadena site. The amendments made in the letter include six recommendations. Senator Portantino is in strong support of Pasadena’s letter and is urging DTSC to follow them.

“I am in full support of the City of Pasadena’s stance on this issue and urge the Department of Toxic Substance Control to amend and adopt the recommendations made by the city. I join the city’s efforts as they pertain to these changes for the Space Bank Draft Removal Action Work Plan. Citizens in Pasadena deserve every possible environmental consideration to ensure the safety of this location,” commented Senator Portantino.