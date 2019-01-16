Senator Portantino Issues Statement on the Governor’s 2019-2020 Budget Proposal

Sacramento, California- Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge) Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee issued the following statement:

“I am proud that the legislature worked diligently over the past several years to have a budget in remarkably good shape and that there are signiﬁcant resources available to ensure our goals for California. Today’s budget shows that our state is in a positive position for the long-term while investing an additional $4.8 billion in our Rainy-Day Fund — bringing its total to $15 billion. The 25th Senate District is home to many terriﬁc public school districts, the best community colleges in California and over a dozen 4 year colleges. I am happy the budget includes $1.4 billion for higher education in order to increase college enrollment and graduation rates. I also want to take the time to thank Governor Gavin Newson and his new administration for allocating $40 million for a second free year of community college tuition. California is ensuring a long term investment in higher education for all students at any level. With much work ahead, I will continue the collaborative process in ensuring our students at all of our public schools and across California have success to high quality and affordable public education.”