Senator Portantino Introduces Legislation to Aid Homeless College Students in California

Sacramento, California – Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D–La Cañada Flintridge) has introduced SB 568 to address the problem of homelessness amongst college students. SB 568 would establish the College-Focused Rapid Rehousing Program, which seeks to provide housing options for homeless students. It would also provide services to support homeless students as they transition into stable housing.

Currently, California is having a crisis in homelessness among its college students. According to a 2018 report by the Los Angeles Community College District, a full 1 in 5 student has experienced an episode of homelessness within the last 12 months. A study of California State University (CSU) students found that 11% of students reported being homeless one or more times in the last year.

“Obtaining a college education can be challenging under the best of circumstances. For many students, just having a place to sleep and study is also a challenge. Far too many students face economic hardships that force them to be homeless which is why I am proud to introduce SB 568,” commented Senator Portantino.

SB 568 hopes to provide funding to participating campuses and students who meet certain requirement making them eligible to obtain aid for housing. SB 568 would address the mounting crisis of homelessness among college students by establishing housing resources within the Community College, CSU Chancellor’s Ofﬁces, UC Ofﬁce of the President and by requiring campuses that receive funding to implement measures to maximize the financial aid received by homeless students. It is a landmark effort to ensure link-age to community-based housing resources by our most needy college students.

SB 568 is sponsored by former Senate Pro Tem John Burton’s foundation; John Burton Advocates for Youth and Co-sponsored by Cal State Student Association.

“There is an undeniable need for relief for our housing insecure students. More options, not less, will make a difference for them,” added Mia Kagianas, President of Cal-State Student Association Funding allocated by the legislature will be spread to the three systems in proportion to their total enrollment. Colleges and universities receiving funding would be required to; collaborate with a local homeless service agency to implement a college-focused rapid rehousing program, facilitate access by students to available local housing resources, and ensure that homeless students are receiving all available ﬁnancial aid. Each campus that receives funding would be required to submit an annual report submitted to the California legislature.