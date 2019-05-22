Scholarships Make a Difference

The Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently celebrated their 31st Annual Fashionetta Scholarship and Salute to Mothers Luncheon & Fashion Show. Dr. Phlunte Riddle was honored as the Mother of the Year and over $30,000 in Scholarships were awarded to 14 college bound students from the San Gabriel Valley.

This fun ﬁlled event helped to put a focus on Recycling Black Dollars through the many unique vendors and their merchandise that include clothes, jewelry and more. Comedian emcee, Buddy Lewis, kept the audience entertained while Divine Model and Talent Management Inc. (DMTM INC) put on a fashion show that highlighted their 2019 designs.

The highlight of the day was the Scholarship Recipients Awards Ceremony where 14 students from schools like John Muir, Pasadena, Flintridge Preparatory, Charter Oak, Polytechnic and more were honored. These students are headed to schools like UCLA, Art Center, Tulane, Harvard, Hampton and more. These talented students are planning to major in a variety of careers that include Global Affairs, Psychology, Chemistry, Economics, African American Affairs, Biotechnology and more. The ladies of AKA were proud to make a difference in the lives of each of these awardees by awarding a minimum of $2000 to each recipient to help them pay tuition, room & board, buy books or just get to school. The cost of an education continues to rise and every dollar helps ease this ﬁnancial burden.

The last magic moment of the day was the honoring of Dr. Phlunte Riddle as the 2019 Mother of the Year. It was time for Dr. Riddle’s lifelong commitment and positive impact on the Pasadena Community to be recognized. It is for this reason that the ladies of AKA awarded her this year’s Mother of the Year. With the recent addition of 5 month old, Elyse, to the family, she has turned many of her passions towards her beautiful grandchildren.

The Annual Fashionetta is a flagship event for the Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. where they raise funds to award Scholarships and support the many Programs that they do in the community. Sponsors for the 31st Annual Fashionetta were Edison International, Southern California Gas Company, AT&T and Friends of PAIF. If you want to support our youth, you can go to ‘thepaif.org’ to make a donation. Your support is needed and appreciated. Let’s make a difference together.