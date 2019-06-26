Schiff on CNN State of the Union: The Cruelty is Part of Their Border Policy

Washington, D.C. — Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, appeared on CNN State of the Union with Jake Tapper to discuss the importance of de-escalating tensions with Iran, the crisis on our southern border, impeachment, and possible Mueller testimony.

On the response to Iran: “I think that this would have been a disproportionate strike. It was certainly not authorized by Congress. And it would likely have escalated the situation and led to potentially great miscalculation and outright warfare with Iran. So, it could have had disastrous consequences…I think the appropriate response is to work with our allies

to protect the freedom of navigation. We need to make sure that we provide some kind of a diplomatic off-ramp to this escalation of tit for tat that could lead us into war.

On how we got here: “We have to look beyond the last 24 to 48 hours, and consider the last 24 months, where we walked out of this agreement that Iran was complying with. It’s the foreseeable consequence

of the last two years of us heading into this dead end, where we either go to war with Iran or we have a nuclear Iran. And this was exactly what the JCPOA was designed to prevent.

“And so, yes, the president made the right last-minute decision, but, frankly, the lead-up to that over

the last two years has been disastrous.” On the crisis at the southern border: “[Congress] has always been open

to negotiations. And for the Vice President or the President to blame Congress for their own malfeasance is just completely beside the point and unethical and unacceptable.

“They could cure this problem today, but they don’t want to, because, frankly, the cruelty is part of their policy. It’s part of what they think will deter migrants from coming here. It’s part of what they think will motivate the Congress to build a wall. And to use these children that way is, I just think, immoral.”

On impeachment:

“If we get to a ﬁnal court decision compelling the Administration to provide testimony and documents, and they still refuse, then I think we’re in a full-blown constitutional crisis that would compel that kind of remedy.

“I may get there before that point, Jake. But, at this point, I’m not prepared to recommend it.”

On Mueller testimony: “We have been in private discussions with the special counsel’s ofﬁce. It’s not clear that he will refuse to come in voluntarily. We are negotiating what the conditions of that appearance might be. But, yes, we are running out of time. It’s my hope that we will reach a ﬁnal conclusion. Either he’s going to come in voluntarily, or we’re going to have to subpoena him. I hope that we will reach that decision this week, because we want to have him come in during July. And I think that’s going to be the case, Jake, whether it’s voluntarily or involuntary by subpoena.”