S-E-R-E-N-A!

Like many of you, I watched the Williams Sisters grow from precocious teenagers to major stars in the world of tennis. In the beginning, it was mostly about Venus, she was the star player, who had a little sister named Serena. Venus dominated the sport for a short while and then Serena took the championship from her.

Throughout their careers, Venus was easily the more lovable of the two. At some point in her career, Venus developed Sjögren’s Syndrome, which robbed her of some of her strength and coordination. However, she did not complain and did the best that she could do with what she had.

As for Serena, she just got better and better and has dominated her sport for a longer time than any of her competitors. There were bumps along the road, some of which led to suspensions. She may not always have been right, but she was always a ﬁghter. The sisters had some very hard times in the early days of their careers, which affected Serena more than it did Venus.

Today’s younger players like Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend owe a lot of gratitude to the Williams’ Sisters and I hope they realize how much. Serena is now both a wife and a mother, so she cannot focus solely on her athletic career, as she once could. She seems to be happier and comfortable with her current lifestyle; she can now concentrate on ﬁghting Father Time…or should that be Mother Time? She now has some sophisticated television commercials, which seem to be on television all the time. They show her at her best and I hope that they have been successful for her more than the tournament. I can remember the young players do not have any respect for their elders, which may be why there have been some upsets. There are likely to be more of them before this is over. In addition to her opponents, Serena is battling both age and an injured ankle.

What it all boils down to is that Serena is still the ‘Queen of Tennis’. Additionally, I believe that most of the Fans would like to see her when another Championship, and then possibly another one after that. There have also been suspicions that she may retire after the season is over.

We do not know what Serena’s plans are; however, there is universal gratitude from her worldwide army of fans, who may be wondering if this will be her last year. I hope that she will do what makes her happy and I hope that it will be her decision to play at least one more year. Early in her career, I was critical of some of her behavior: it was my fervent hope that she would develop into who she is today. She has exceeded all of my expectations but possibly not her own.

I say, like many of you: Good luck and thank you, Serena!