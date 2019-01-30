Rotary Club of Pasadena Foundation will Award Health-Related Community Grants

The Rotary Club of Pasadena Foundation is accepting applications for 2019 grants from nonproﬁt organizations that serve Pasadena-area residents.

Each grant, which will range from $1,000 to $4,000, will be awarded for health-related programs and services, including prevention programs that encourage exercise, food planning and preparation, and healthy sleep patterns; education programs about health practices intended to prevent diabetes, heart disease and other serious medical issues; and direct services such as ﬂu shots, oral examinations, physical examinations, blood pressure checks and hearing tests.

Application packets must be received no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11. Late submissions will not be considered.

For a printable 2019 grant application, ofﬁcial guidelines and other information about the application process, visit www.pasadenarotary.com and click on Empowering Your Community and then Community Grants.

With the motto Service Above Self, Rotary Club of Pasadena is an association of business and community leaders. In Pasadena and worldwide, members and volunteers build goodwill and peace, provide humanitarian service and encourage high ethical standards in all vocations.