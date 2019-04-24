Respect for Nipsey Hussle

Prior to a couple of weeks ago, I may have heard the name “Nipsey Hussle” but that was about it. I wasn’t familiar with the man or his music. Following his death, I was shocked by the outpouring of grief and love from so many people — celebrities, public ﬁgures and, of course, the community. The 25 mile motorcade and memorial service at the Staples Center were ﬁt for royalty. It seems like everyone in the world knew about him except me.

Because of the work I do, when I hear of the death of a celebrity I always wait to hear if the person had an estate plan. Michael Jackson and Muhammad Ali both had detailed estate plans which expressed their desires for their wealth, while neither Prince nor Aretha Franklin left even a simple will. It makes me wonder about their priorities.

While reading a newspaper today, I was shocked to learn that Nipsey Hussle’s family is politely shutting down any fundraising efforts to support his kids – even from celebrities – because their father made sure they would be ﬁnancially secure. Apparently Nipsey Hussle was not only a savvy businessman (having amassed an estate estimated to be worth $4 million), but he was also wise to set up multiple trust funds to make sure his loved ones would never need a handout! Who does that before they are 33 years old? In my opinion, only someone deserving of the acclaim like Nipsey Hussle received. He certainly has my respect.

Since Nipsey Hussle was so young when he died it has been said that he died before his time; however, he was wise beyond his years to have had his affairs in order.

© 2019 by Marlene S. Cooper. All rights reserved.

(Marlene S. Cooper, a graduate of UCLA, is celebrating 40 years! Her practice is focused entirely on estate planning, estate administration and probate. You may obtain further information at www.marlenecooperlaw. com, by e-mail at Marlene@ MarleneCooperLaw.com, by phone at (626) 791-7530 or toll free at (866) 702-7600. The information in this article is of a general nature and not intended as legal advice. Seek the advice of an attorney before acting or relying upon any information in this article).