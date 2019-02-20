Registration Opens March 1 for 2019 Pasadena Senior Games

Athletes 50 to 99+ Invited to Participate

Adults ages 50 to 99+ are invited to show off their athletic skills during the 27th annual Pasadena Senior Games, a series of nearly 30 competitive sporting events ranging from archery to volleyball April 27 to July 14. Previous competition experience is not required.

Athletes are encouraged to visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Senior Games 2019 beginning March 1 to register for competitions in Pasadena, Arcadia, Burbank, South El Monte, Glendale, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Simi Valley and Van Nuys. Registration deadlines are two weeks prior to the start of each competition.

“Every year the Pasadena Senior Games promotes healthy lifestyles for older adults through education, ﬁtness and the spirited competition of sports,” said Akila Gibbs, executive director of the Pasadena Senior Center. “These remarkable athletes are shining examples of the beneﬁts of an active lifestyle that embraces health and vitality.”

It is anticipated that at least 1,200 athletes will participate this year. Among the many medalists at the 2018 Pasadena Senior Games were Robyn Utu for the discus throw in the category of women ages 50 to 54 and Donald Hubbard for the 50-meter swimming freestyle in the category of men ages 90 to 94.

“While hoping to take the gold themselves, competitors cheer each other on,” said Annie Laskey, director of events at the Pasadena Senior Center and manager of the Pasadena Senior Games. “It is inspiring to see them encourage all of their fellow athletes to reach for their personal bests.”

For more information visit www. pasadenaseniorcenter.org, emails ports@pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 685-6755.

Another way to participate in the Pasadena Senior Games is to volunteer for positions that include registering athletes, timing, scoring, manning water stations and more. Volunteers of all ages may call Renee Uriarte at 626-685-6724 or email reneeu@ pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

Founded in 1960, the Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, donor-supported nonproﬁt organization that offers recreational, educational, wellness and social services to people ages 50 and older in a welcoming environment. Services are also provided for frail, low-income and homebound seniors.